Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.12 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $115,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,852,000 after acquiring an additional 154,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,131,000 after acquiring an additional 101,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wingstop by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 268,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,352,000 after acquiring an additional 86,077 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $224.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.60 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.70.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $359.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.23.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

