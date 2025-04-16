MSH Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

STX stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.34. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.78.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

