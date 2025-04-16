Advent Capital Management DE Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after buying an additional 866,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,854,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,554 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 7,771.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 639,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital set a $3.25 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.76.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

AMC stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

