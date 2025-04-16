Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Strong-Buy

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.12.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.