Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 20,062 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,062 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 29,502.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,765 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,299.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,869,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 142,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.