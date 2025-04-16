Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 4,761 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Formula One Group comprises 1.2% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FWONK. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FWONK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

FWONK stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $102.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $20.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Formula One Group

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.