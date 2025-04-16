Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Unilever by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.
Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of UL stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
