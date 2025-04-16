First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 858.4% in March

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 858.4% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,256,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,685,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the period.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $49.51.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Lemonade: Leveraging AI to Underwrite a Path to Profitability
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Penny Stocks With $10 Potential
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.