First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 858.4% in March

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 858.4% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,256,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,685,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

