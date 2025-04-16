Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 124,764 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 50,164 shares.The stock last traded at $33.49 and had previously closed at $32.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSUN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts predict that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mollie H. Carter acquired 1,025,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $38,003,177.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 666,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,700,490. This represents a -285.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 4,306.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

