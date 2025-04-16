Insig AI (LON:INSG) Stock Price Up 17.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) were up 17.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.29). Approximately 294,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 177,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.55 ($0.25).

Insig AI Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £24.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insig AI

In other Insig AI news, insider Richard Bernstein purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($35,733.19). Insiders bought 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,000 over the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insig AI

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

