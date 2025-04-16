easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 1,057.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

