Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,254,228 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 10,249,899 shares.The stock last traded at $8.86 and had previously closed at $8.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Stellantis by 72,446.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,400,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,899,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376,176 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $93,779,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Stellantis by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,258,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,905,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

