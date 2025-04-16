Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. 166,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 601,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

TH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $668.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

