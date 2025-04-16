Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 69,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 451,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -28.66%.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.