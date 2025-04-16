Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Expands By 900.0%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sysmex Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sysmex has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysmex will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.