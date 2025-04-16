50,154 Shares in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Bought by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRAI. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRA International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CRA International

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,027.40. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $398,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,664,302.22. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,083. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRA International Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $166.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.88. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $214.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.44. CRA International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 29.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of CRA International from $212.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

