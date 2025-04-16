Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,358 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,132,576,000 after purchasing an additional 446,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,878,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,729,000 after buying an additional 649,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,546,000 after buying an additional 1,320,223 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,593,000 after acquiring an additional 679,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,648,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,503,000 after acquiring an additional 212,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

