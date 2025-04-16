Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 12,579 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,579 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

