Stenger Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

