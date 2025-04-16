Stenger Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 51,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of LMBS opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.