2,965 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Purchased by Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in BioNTech by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

