Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.