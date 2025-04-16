Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Valero Energy stock on March 13th.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VLO opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $171.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 108,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,249,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.