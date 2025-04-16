Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

OTCMKTS:CPMV opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

