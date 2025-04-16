37,542 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Stenger Family Office LLC

Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.