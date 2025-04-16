Stenger Family Office LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,286,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,433,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,944 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 779,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,426,000 after acquiring an additional 273,486 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $66,253,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $288.81 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.97.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.