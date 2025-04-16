QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Releases Earnings Results

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

QuoteMedia Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QMCI opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

QuoteMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.