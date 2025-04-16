QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Releases Earnings Results

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
QuoteMedia Price Performance
OTCMKTS:QMCI opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
