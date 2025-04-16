iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

