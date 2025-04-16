Finward Bancorp Takes $679,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average of $113.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.75 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.