Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 168,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.00.

Linde Stock Up 1.1 %

Linde stock opened at $450.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.56. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $213.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total value of $3,117,142.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,289.30. This represents a 31.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total transaction of $1,323,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,571.38. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,159 shares of company stock worth $5,603,843. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

