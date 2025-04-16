Acorns Advisers LLC Has $1.19 Billion Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,235,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787,319 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,185,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.