Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,560 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after acquiring an additional 89,607 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
