Wedbush Issues Negative Estimate for Tripadvisor Earnings

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tripadvisor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the travel company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.30, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

