Wedbush Issues Negative Estimate for eBay Earnings

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for eBay in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for eBay’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get eBay alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. eBay has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,176 shares of company stock worth $3,111,432 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.