Q1 Earnings Forecast for Biohaven Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($8.90) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biohaven’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29).

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

BHVN stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 319.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. The trade was a 1.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

