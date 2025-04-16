Wedbush Issues Negative Forecast for Airbnb Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average of $132.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $94,829.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,833,547.58. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 491,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,959,600. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,036,607 shares of company stock worth $280,762,098. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

