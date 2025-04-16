What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for AMLX Q1 Earnings?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $343.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 292.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,048 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 11,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $41,122.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,201,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,108,327.09. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher purchased 10,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,509 shares of company stock worth $222,586 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

