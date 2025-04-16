60 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth $3,277,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,800,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in NVR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,222.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7,241.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8,267.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

