Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $15,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in PDD by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 939.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $164.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura Securities cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

