Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 275.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $3,648,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,862,200. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

