LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $249.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.9396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.