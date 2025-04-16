Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $9,335,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $347.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $305.00 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $272.00 and a one year high of $459.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.