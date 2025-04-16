XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,657 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 127.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Affirm by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

AFRM opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 3.68.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Compass Point raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.74.

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,282.66. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

