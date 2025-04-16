Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.1 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $207.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.26.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

