Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 921 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.18 and a 200 day moving average of $187.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $159.99 and a 52 week high of $199.72. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.8556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.