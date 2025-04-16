United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $17.37 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after buying an additional 105,951 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 220,771 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,937,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average is $119.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $124.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

