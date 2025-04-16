Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 496 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

