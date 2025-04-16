Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 394.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

