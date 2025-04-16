Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,783 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

