United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

