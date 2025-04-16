Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 201.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

